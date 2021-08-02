Tokyo Olympics: Alia, Anushka & Others Congratulate Sindhu & Women's Hockey Team
Taapsee Pannu, Arjun Kapoor, Samantha Prabhu also congratulated PV Sindhu and the Indian women's hockey team.
The past few days have been historic for India at the Tokyo Olympics. On 1 August, PV Sindhu made history as the first Indian woman athlete to win two individual Olympic medals. In the 2016 Rio Olympics, she won the silver medal, and on Monday she beat China’s He Bing Jiao for the bronze, at the Tokyo Olympics.
On 2 August, the Indian women’s hockey team qualified for the semi-finals for the first time in history beating World No. 2 Australia by 1-0. Rani Rampal is the team’s captain and Gurjit Kaur scored the goal. Several Bollywood celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt congratulated Sindhu and the women’s hockey team for the historic wins.
Anushka Sharma wrote on Instagram for Sindhu, “So proud of all your achievements and now another feather to your already decorated hat.” She also shared a picture of the women’s hockey team with the caption, “India creates history again!! Congratulations to the women’s hockey team on qualifying for the semi finals! Super proud.”
Alia Bhatt shared Sindhu’s picture, cheering, “Two Olympics. Two Medals. Congratulations to @pvsindhu1 for showing us that the sky is the limit.”
Arjun Kapoor shared pictures of the men’s and women’s hockey teams on Instagram and wrote, “What a proud moment for us! Both our hockey teams into the semi finals! Let’s go Team India. We’re so proud.” The Indian men’s hockey team made it to the semi-finals after 49 years. Kapoor also congratulated PV Sindhu in his story.
Taapsee Pannu tweeted, “Our chakk de moment never felt more real! Our girls beat Aussies 1-0 and storm into semis !!!! Go for it @iamranirampal your girls have our heart!”
Many others including Bhumi Pednekar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu congratulated the sportspersons on their victories.
