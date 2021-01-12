To New Beginnings: Kareena, Malaika, Karisma Have a Fun Sleepover
Kareena took to Instagram to share a photo.
Kareena Kapoor has been very active on social media throughout the lockdown. The actor, who is expecting her second child, took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo with her girl gang - Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora. All of them can be seen chilling in Kareena's living room.
"It’s been a FORTUNE of memories... on to the next... to new beginnings. PS: #Fortune you have been kind", Kareena captioned the photo.
Some time back, Kareena posted another photo with her friends as they met after a long time.
On the work front, Kareena has been shooting for different commercials after wrapping Laal Singh Chaddha. She and Saif Ali Khan have also been busy renovating their new home.
