As Disha Patani turned a year older, Tiger Shroff took to social media to wish her with an adorable video where she can be seen grooving to a Cardi B song. In the caption, Tiger explained that that's Disha Patani's mood after she's eaten "3 waffles and 3 pancakes."Tiger Shroff's caption melted our heart! It reads, "3 waffles and 3 pancakes later...happy birthday rockstar"Take a look and Disha and her infectious energy in this video below:Tiger Shroff isn't the only Shroff family member to have wished Disha on this special occasion.Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff also took to social media to wish Disha. She posted a sun-kissed selfie of the two. Both look exceptionally happy in the picture.The caption reads, "Happiest birthday deeeeeshu!!!@dishapatani"Take a look:Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have previously starred together in the Baaghi franchise. Baaghi 3, the latest film in the series, released on 6 March. It starred Tiger Shroff, along with Riteish Deshmukh and Disha Patani.Disha Patani was also recently seen in Malang. Malang starred Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead. The film is streaming on Netflix. Malang is directed by Mohit Suri.