Threat From Shiv Sena: Kangana Moves SC Seeking Transfer of Cases
Three criminal cases have been filed against Kangana & Rangoli in Mumbai.
Actor Kangana Ranaut, who along with her sister Rangoli Chandel, are facing prosecution in three criminal cases in Mumbai, has moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the cases to Himachal Pradesh, as per a report by Live Law.
"Petitioners face a threat unto life if the trials proceed in Mumbai, because of personal vendetta of Shiv Sena leaders against the petitioner", the plea reportedly claims. The petition has been filed through advocate Neeraj Shekhar.
Here are the cases for which the petition has been filed:
FIR Against Kangana, Rangoli For Alleged Tweets
On 29 October, a Mumbai court had ordered an inquiry against Kangana Ranaut Rangoli for allegedly posting derogatory tweets against Muslims. The order came after one Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh had approached the court claiming that the Amboli police station did not take any action on a complaint filed by him against the sisters.
In the complaint Deshmukh alleged that Rangoli Chandel had posted objectionable comments against members of Tablighi Jamaat on her social media account on 15 April. Following this, her account was suspended by Twitter.
Deshmukh had also alleged that Kangana Ranaut supported her sister. He claimed in his complaint that the actor had posted a short video on 18 April on social media platforms, calling Jamaatis terrorists. “Thus, both the accused posted hateful and derogatory statements against [the] Muslim community,” the complaint had stated.
Defamation Case Filed by Javed Akhtar
On 3 November, Akhtar filed a criminal complaint against Ranaut for making defamatory statements against him. Akhtar had claimed that the Queen actor had maligned him on television and social media and made baseless allegations about his connection to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A complaint was registered under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code.
Sedition Case Filed by Casting Director
A casting director, Munawar Ali Sayyed, had filed a sedition case alleging that Kangana and Rangoli deliberately posted tweets to bring hatred and excite disaffection towards the Maharashtra Government. He referred to instances wherein Kangana and Rangoli's tweets were allegedly communal in nature.
(With inputs from Live Law)
