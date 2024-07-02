'Thought My Story Was Over': Sushmita Sen Talks About Her Heart Attack

She added, "But thanks to my doctors, they are the reason my story is still on. They didn't give up on me and didn't let me give up. They wrote a new story for my life and gave me a new direction. That was my second birthday. I am dedicating that day and my story to all the doctors."

Sushmita wrote in the caption, "Our first birth date is the day we are born. But, countless people among us have had a second chance at life, all thanks to a doctor. This #NationalDoctorsDay, watch the story behind Sushmita's #SecondBirthDate. A day she's chosen to dedicate to the doctors who gave her the cure, care, and strength to bounce back, after a near-fatal health scare. If a doctor has given you or a loved one a second chance at life, here's how you could thank them."

