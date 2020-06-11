One of the writers of the NBC comedy-drama This Is Us, Jas Waters passed away on 10 June, Wednesday, due to unknown causes. She was 39.The twitter account of the show’s writers announced the news via their social media handle, which read, “The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP.”She used to work as a writer Comedy Central series Hood Adjacent With James Davis and The Breaks on VH1 before joining This Is Us as a staff writer in 2017.The fraternity mourned the loss and shared their grief on Twitter. This is Us star Mandy Moore wrote, “Sending love and light to @JasFly’s family and loved ones.”Meanwhile, her co-star Susan Kelechi Watson said,“Incredibly shocked and saddened to have just receive this news. Blessed Light, fly with the angels.”This Is Us actor Chrissy Metz wrote, “We were graced with @JasFly on the show as a fantastic writer but to know her and her beautiful spirit was to love her. I am praying for your beautiful transition, Jas. May it be full of love, light and peace. Thank you for the time we shared, your fearlessness and inspiration.”Insecure’s Issa Rae tweeted: “I’ll never forget being so excited to get an interview w/ @JasFly for Necole Bitchie back when I was working on Awkward Black Girl. I could feel her warmth through the phone. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.