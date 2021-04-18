This Is a Scary Time: Arjun Rampal on Testing COVID-19 Positive

"I have tested for COVID-19. Even though I am asymptomatic, I have isolated myself and home quarantined, getting the needed medical care. I am following all protocols as is required of me. To all those who have been in contact with me in the past 10 days, please take care and take the necessary precautions. This is a very scary time for us but if we are aware and wise for a short span of time, it will yield long term benefits. Together, we can and we will fight Corona! (sic),” Arjun's statement read.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Sonu Sood, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar have tested positive for coronavirus in the second wave.