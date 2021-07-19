There's A Reason We Don't Spill Details About Lonavala: Family Man's Krishna DK

The filmmaker continued, "I leave this to the audience's imagination. There's a reason we don't explicitly state what happened in Lonavala. You guys imagine what happened there. Raj and I, and even Suparn (Varma), the third director, and Suman (Kumar), our co-writer - we all felt that this is perhaps a question that has garnered too much importance, and it shouldn't have. Suchitra is a strong female character. She has reasons, and her motivations, she has her compulsions. She has her decisions that she makes, and she should be allowed to take them. She shouldn't be seen as just Srikant Tiwari's wife. In the first season we say that she's tired of being a person who has kind of fallen in the background, looking after the family. And she wants to explore her dreams and aspirations, on the professional front, and we should look at that as her overall character. So what happened in Lonavala is what you saw, what you believe happened".

Krishna DK's response comes amidst a flurry of hate that Priyamani has been receiving. In an interview with journalist Puja Talwar the actor had said, "I got a lot of hate after season 2. Almost every day, whatever post I put out on social media, the first thing everybody says is, 'you shouldn't have betrayed Srikant (Manoj Bajpayee)', 'you shouldn't have done this to Srikant', 'why did you stab Srikant in the back?'." Priyamani added that she must have done something right for people to hate Suchitra so much.