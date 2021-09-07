The Wire Actor Michael K Williams Dies Aged 54

Before he started shooting for The Wire in 2002, he played a drug dealer in Martin Scorsese’s Bringing Out the Dead, and also appeared on The Sopranos.

Williams role as Omar was one of the most memorable roles on the show, especially as the antihero who regularly locked horns with police and the authorities. His character on The Wire was openly gay, challenging a lot of tropes related to the portrayal of Black men on television. Combine that with the dangerous and blatantly homophobic world of crime and drugs he was embroiled in, and the character becomes even more iconic.

In 2019, Williams had told New York Times, “Omar definitely helped soften the blow of homophobia in my community and it opened up a dialogue, definitely.”

Williams has also starred in J J Abrams’ Alias, Michael Hyat-starrer The Kill Point, Chris Rock’s movie I Think I Love My Wife, Sticky Fingaz’s film A Day in the Life, and many others. In 2016, he also collaborated with Vice News for a segment titled Black Market.

Williams is survived by his mother, Paula Williams, his brother, Paul Carey, and his nephew, Dominic Dupont.