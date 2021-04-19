Ramin Bahrani Faces Racist Taunts in US; Priyanka Chopra Reacts
Ramin was speaking to producer Ava Duvernay when a man passed racist comments at him in Atlanta.
The White Tiger director Ramin Bahrani has opened up about a racial attack that he faced in Atlanta during a QnA session. Ramin was speaking to producer Ava Duvernay when a man passing by in the street hurled racist taunts at him.
Speaking to People magazine, Ramin said, "I was in Atlanta on location in a residential neighbourhood directing a TV pilot for Apple. We had worked late that day, so I had to do my Zoom interview with Ava on my phone while we were still in the street. During the interview, I noticed a car parked behind me. When the driver saw me and my colleague (who is South Asian) he said, 'You all think you run the world. You all don't run s---.' His friend told him to calm down and leave it alone. As the driver pulled away, he shouted, 'Go back to your own country!'"
Priyanka Chopra, who was both an executive producer and actor in the film, extended her support to Ramin.
"Asking me about my thoughts on what happened to Ramin is a sign of where we stand today, and the work we have to continue to do. So my question in response is - who belongs here, and who doesn't? Isn't America a melting pot of all people from all backgrounds? This country was built on the back of immigrants in search of the American dream, a life of freedom, opportunity, and a safe place not only for themselves but for their families."Priyanka Chopra, Actor
Even Ava said during the session that this issue should be addressed openly rather than being brushed under the carpet.
