Ramin Bahrani Faces Racist Taunts in US; Priyanka Chopra Reacts

The White Tiger director Ramin Bahrani has opened up about a racial attack that he faced in Atlanta during a QnA session. Ramin was speaking to producer Ava Duvernay when a man passing by in the street hurled racist taunts at him.

Speaking to People magazine, Ramin said, "I was in Atlanta on location in a residential neighbourhood directing a TV pilot for Apple. We had worked late that day, so I had to do my Zoom interview with Ava on my phone while we were still in the street. During the interview, I noticed a car parked behind me. When the driver saw me and my colleague (who is South Asian) he said, 'You all think you run the world. You all don't run s---.' His friend told him to calm down and leave it alone. As the driver pulled away, he shouted, 'Go back to your own country!'"