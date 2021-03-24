The White Tiger's Adarsh Gourav Wins AWFF 'Rising Star' Award

In a statement, Adarsh said that he was 'grateful for the opportunity' to work in the film, "I just got the news and I’m stoked to know the AWFF and the jury found my work to be the one they found worthy enough to be given this award. I’m grateful for this and I’m elated that the esteemed jury has given me The Rising Star Award. It’s been a whirlwind of emotions for me since the release and to find any appreciation coming my way has been humbling. I’m grateful that I was given this opportunity to work on this film and embody this incredible role of a lifetime."

The jury for the award this year consisted of Oscar nominee Gil Netter, Oscar awardee David Seidler, Lucy Liu, and Tabrez Noorani among others. The prestigious award has earlier been conferred upon Awkwafina, Tiffany Chu, and Sareum Srey Moch.

Adarsh has been the recipient of immense international and critical acclaim for his role as Balram Halwai in Netflix's The White Tiger.