'The Trial' Actor Noor Malabika Das Found Dead In Her Mumbai House

Actor Noor Malabika Das, who has featured in quite a few web shows, was found dead in her flat in Mumbai's Lokhandwala, as per a report by NDTV. Noor, who hails from Assam, had starred alongside Kajol in the Disney+Hotstar show The Trial, a legal drama that released last year. Before venturing into acting, Noor worked as an air hostess with Qatar Airways.

Sources told NDTV that the 37-year-old actor's body was found by cops after neighbours complained of bad odour emanating from her apartment. An autopsy has reportedly been conducted.