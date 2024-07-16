'The Show Must Go On': Hina Khan On 'First Assignment' After Cancer Diagnosis

Hina Khan, currently undergoing treatment for stage 3 breast cancer, took to Instagram how she is returning to work amidst her medical journey on 15 July. Emphasizing the importance of normalising such situations, she remains determined to maintain her spirits high despite the challenges she faces.
The actor wrote a long note alongside that video. She said, "My first work assignment after my diagnosis… Walking the talk is challenging, especially when facing life’s biggest challenges. So, give yourself a break on bad days; it’s okay… you deserve it. However, don’t forget to live your life on the good days, no matter how few they are. These days still hold importance. Accept the change, embrace the difference, and NORMALISE it."
"I look forward to the good days because I get to do what I love: Work. I love my work. I live my dreams when I’m working, and that is my greatest motivation. I want to keep working. Many people work regular jobs during their treatment without issues, and I am no different. I met a few in these months and trust me it changed my perspective," she added.
Hina is known for her role as Akshara in the popular TV series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The ator has also worked in TV reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi.
She also appeared in OTT films like Hacked and Damaged 2.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)