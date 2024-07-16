'The Show Must Go On': Hina Khan On 'First Assignment' After Cancer Diagnosis

"I look forward to the good days because I get to do what I love: Work. I love my work. I live my dreams when I’m working, and that is my greatest motivation. I want to keep working. Many people work regular jobs during their treatment without issues, and I am no different. I met a few in these months and trust me it changed my perspective," she added.

Hina is known for her role as Akshara in the popular TV series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The ator has also worked in TV reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

She also appeared in OTT films like Hacked and Damaged 2.