'Kapil Sharma Show' Stars Sugandha & Sanket Bhosale Tie the Knot
TV producer Preeti Simoes shared a photo from the engagement ceremony.
The Kapil Sharma Show stars Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale tied the knot on Monday. The couple got married in a private ceremony in Ludhiana. TV producer Preeti Simoes shared a photo from Sugandha and Sanket’s engagement ceremony and captioned it, “Just Married.”
In the photo, Sugandha can be seen wearing a yellow and pink lehenga, while Sanket wore a yellow blazer. The duo are yet to share their wedding photos.
Sugandha took to Instagram on Monday to share some photos from the mehendi ceremony.
The couple made their relationship official on social media a few days back. Sharing a with Sugandha, Sanket wrote, “𝑭𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒅 𝑴𝒚 𝑺𝒖𝒏𝑺𝒉𝒊𝒏𝒆".
