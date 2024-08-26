ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'The Journey Has Just Begun': Amy Jackson & Ed Westwick Tie The Knot

They shared photos from their destination wedding.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

Bollywood actor Amy Jackson and Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick had a second wedding in Italy on Sunday, after initially marrying in London on 9 August.

They shared photos from their destination wedding, where Amy wore a white off-shoulder corset gown with a matching tulle veil and diamond earrings, while Westwick looked sharp in a white-and-black tuxedo suit with black shoes.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Take a look at the photos:

"The journey has just begun", they captioned the pictures on Instagram.

Westwick and Amy began dating in 2022 and got engaged in January this year. Earlier, Amy had shared pictures and videos of themselves traveling to the wedding destination with their family and friends, captioning one post, "Let’s get married, baby."

Also Read

In Pics: Alia Bhatt Releases Her Book 'ED Finds A Home' at Mumbai Event

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Amy Jackson 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×