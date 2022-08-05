Abhishek Banerjee, Sunita Rajwar on How They Choose Roles & Being Typecast
Barkha Singh tells us why she said 'yes' to her role in 'The Great Weddings of Munnes'.
Abhishek Banerjee, Barkha Singh, and Sunita Rajwar talk to The Quint about their show The Great Weddings of Munnes, why they said 'yes' to their roles, trying to experiment with genres and more.
Talking about working with director Raaj Shandilya, Abhishek said, "I knew Raaj Shandilya and the kind of work he was doing. We had collaborated on Dream Girl and he was one of the first directors who had offered me a role after watching Stree."
"Even when I met him then, 20 seconds of the narration was enough for me to know that the content is going to be funny."Abhishek Banerjee
Sunita Rajwar, known for her recent roles in shows like Panchayat and Gullak, also talked about being typecast as a comic actor. The cast also recalls their toughest day of shoot and talks about how 'healthy' the set of The Great Weddings of Munnes was.
The show started streaming on Voot Select on 4 August.
Watch the video for more.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.