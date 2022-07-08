'The Godfather' Star James Caan Passes Away at 82
James Caan, known for playing Sonny Corleone in The Godfather.
Veteran actor James Caan, known for playing Sonny Corleone in The Godfather, has passed away at the age of 82, his manager said on Thursday.
"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," Caan's family said in a tweet posted to his account.
Caan's manager confirmed the news to AFP.
"Jimmy was one of the greatest. Not only was he one of the best actors our business has ever seen, he was funny, loyal, caring and beloved. Our relationship was always friendship before business. I will miss him dearly and am proud to have worked with him all these years", wrote Matt DelPiano.
Caan, who also featured in movies like Misery, Thief and Rollerball, received an Oscar nomination Francis Ford Coppola's 1972 classic The Godfather.
