Rishi Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt Say Goodbye to Veteran Actor Nimmi

Yesteryear actor Nawab Banoo, popularly known as Nimmi, passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday night. According to reports, the 88-year-old actor was been admitted to Sarla Nursing Home in Mumbai’s Juhu suburb and breathed her last there.

Nimmi was a leading Bollywood lady in the 1950s and '60s and has to her credit movies such as Aan, Barsaat and Deedar.

Rishi Kapoor extended his condolences on the news of her passing and tweeted: “RIP. Thank you Nimmi aunty for all the blessings and love for Bobby on its premiere release. You were part of the RK family. Barsaat was your first film. Allha aapko Jannat naseeb kare. Ameen.”