The Family Man’s Shreya Directs a Micro-Series During Lockdown

A Viral Wedding, is the story of a social media influencer (Shreya), who refuses to cancel her wedding due to the lockdown.

“It is a journey from that day onwards. You will have to see whether the wedding happens or not. The decision taken by the PM about the lockdown seemed like an interesting idea to explore. I was sure I want to do this in a light hearted way because there is so much more happening. It is an attempt to make people smile,” the actor said.

Besides Shreya, the show also features Amol Parashar, Sunny Hinduja, Aishwarya Chaudhary, Aritro and Sharib Hashmi among others. Shreya said the shoot is over and the team is giving final touches to a few episodes. The series is likely to come out next week.

Shreya will also be seen in the upcoming second season of The Family Man.