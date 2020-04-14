The Family Man’s Shreya Directs a Micro-Series During Lockdown
Shreya Dhanwanthary of The Family Man fame is set to make her directorial debut with a micro-series called A Viral Wedding: Made In Lockdown. The actor said the nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic, pushed her to make the home-made show.
Shreya made her acting debut last year with Why Cheat India (2019) opposite Emraan Hashmi and was also seen in Amazon Prime Video’s popular original series The Family Man starring Manoj Bajpayee.
Titled A Viral Wedding, the micro-series is created by Shreya along with cinematographer-publicity photographer Pratha Narang and has been mentored by The Family Man director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.
“It is India’s first micro-series, shot, edited, conceptualised and created during lockdown. This is for all of you at home from our homes. We all have shot at home with no equipment, it is home-made, it has real feel to it and people will relate to it,” Shreya told PTI.
Shreya said Raj encouraged her to creatively explore newer ways of storytelling, “Raj and I got along very well and we were talking about a lot of things, like taking bigger risks in storytelling, narrating real stories. Soon, a fully formed idea came to me. I thought of doing something on the current scenario.”
A Viral Wedding, is the story of a social media influencer (Shreya), who refuses to cancel her wedding due to the lockdown.
“It is a journey from that day onwards. You will have to see whether the wedding happens or not. The decision taken by the PM about the lockdown seemed like an interesting idea to explore. I was sure I want to do this in a light hearted way because there is so much more happening. It is an attempt to make people smile,” the actor said.
Besides Shreya, the show also features Amol Parashar, Sunny Hinduja, Aishwarya Chaudhary, Aritro and Sharib Hashmi among others. Shreya said the shoot is over and the team is giving final touches to a few episodes. The series is likely to come out next week.
Shreya will also be seen in the upcoming second season of The Family Man.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)