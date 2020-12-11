TV Host Ellen DeGeneres Test Positive for COVID-19

According to The Hollywood Reporter, filming of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which DeGeneres hosts, has been paused until January. After a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show resumed filming in October with a small, in-person studio audience.

DeGeneres has been mired in controversy following a Buzzfeed report published in July that alleged she turned a blind eye to the toxic workplace culture at Telepictures, the studio that produces her show. The media house published a follow-up story on 9 December and reported that the show is having trouble booking talent and is losing advertisers.

The TV host addressed the allegations on 21 September: "I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously and I want to say I'm so sorry to the people that were affected," she said.