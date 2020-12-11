TV Host Ellen DeGeneres Test Positive for COVID-19
Production on her talk show 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' has been halted till January.
Television host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres is the latest celebrity to have tested positive for COVID-19. She announced the news on 10 December in a brief statement on social media and said that she is doing "fine".
"Hi Everyone, I wanted to let you all know that I tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I'll see you again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe," she wrote on Twitter.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, filming of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which DeGeneres hosts, has been paused until January. After a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show resumed filming in October with a small, in-person studio audience.
DeGeneres has been mired in controversy following a Buzzfeed report published in July that alleged she turned a blind eye to the toxic workplace culture at Telepictures, the studio that produces her show. The media house published a follow-up story on 9 December and reported that the show is having trouble booking talent and is losing advertisers.
The TV host addressed the allegations on 21 September: "I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously and I want to say I'm so sorry to the people that were affected," she said.
