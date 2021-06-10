Netflix & Amazon Prime's Twitter Chat Has Manoj Bajpayee in Splits
Manoj Bajpayee's 'The Family Man 2' was a massive hit and he will next appear in Netflix's 'Ray'.
Manoj Bajpayee is currently riding high after the massive success of his show The Family Man 2 One of his upcoming projects is Netflix's upcoming anthology Ray inspired by legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray's stories. This shift led to a witty exchange between Netflix and Amazon Prime on Twitter.
Netflix welcome Bajpayee with a reference to the The Family Man series and tweeted, "BajpayeeManoj coming to a Netflix series! We love that you’re part of this family, man #Ray.”
The actor replied to the tweet, "Touched by the message, the actor replied, “Thank you for your warm welcome!!!! It’s a privilege to be part of the anthology!!”
In Ray, Manoj Bajpayee plays a part in Abhishek Chaubey’s installment Hugama Hai Kyon Barpa. He essays the role of popular ghazal singer Musafir Ali who has a secret past. He meets Baig, played by Gajraj Rao, on a train and they realise that they're fates are intertwined.
Netflix further replied, "Netflix India further replied to Manoj Bajpayee tweeting, “You can’t tell from this tweet but we’re tearing up while typing it. We can’t wait."
However, Amazon Prime wasn't far behind. Quoting Netflix's original tweet, they wrote, "srikant, job badalna mein bada drastic change hua hoga na?" in reference to Srikant's therapy session with wife Suchitra in The Family Man 2.
An amused Bajpayee replied, "Hahahaha that's top class banter!! Job nahi role badla hai !!!"
Twitter users had some hilarious replies to the whole exchange:
The Family Man 2 stars Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari who has shifted to a desk job instead of his high-stakes job as a secret agent. The season also dabbles with Srikant and Suchitra's domestic problems.
The Raj and DK directorial also stars Priyamani, Sbharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Darshan Kumar among more. The show was also South star Samantha Akkineni's digital debut who plays the rebel leader Raji. Her performance on the show was appreciated by audiences and critics all across the country.
While The Family Man 2 premiered on Amazon Prime on 4 June, Ray is scheduled to release on Netflix on 25 June.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.