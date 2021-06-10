Netflix & Amazon Prime's Twitter Chat Has Manoj Bajpayee in Splits

Manoj Bajpayee is currently riding high after the massive success of his show The Family Man 2 One of his upcoming projects is Netflix's upcoming anthology Ray inspired by legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray's stories. This shift led to a witty exchange between Netflix and Amazon Prime on Twitter.

Netflix welcome Bajpayee with a reference to the The Family Man series and tweeted, "BajpayeeManoj coming to a Netflix series! We love that you’re part of this family, man #Ray.”