Terence Lewis Writes a Heartfelt Note Remembering Saroj Khan

Terence also wrote about the equation he shared with her. "At a personal level, we shared a relationship of respect and her wit and candour was not everyone's cup of tea but I was besotted by her body of work and the power she exuded, so would take her punches with a pinch of salt! She was for me the quintessential Masterji & that's why "Unke Liye Saath Khoon Maaf"," he writes.

"When we met on the sets of judging a show of which she was the sole Choreographer in the earlier seasons , and I was added-on because of my recent success in Dance India Dance, she became 'Masterji' in her characteristic way...admonishing & patronising...but you see, I secretly loved her work and because she was so senior, I never took offence. So besotted was I, that I would enjoy her rebukes... so smitten was I, that if she told me to get down on my knees and kiss her feet, I would and that's asking way too much from me cause I rarely indulge in such heightened emotions! And yes I have to admit that if there is one person whose feet I have touched with genuine respect, then it would be her's only. You see, I come from a school of thought which has a very different take on respect n tokenism but we all have exceptions & Sarojji was that 'only' exception!," he recalls.

"It took 8 episodes of shooting with me, to thaw her down cause she didn't think I was a match to her illustrious career & rightly so! She had worked 30 years to reach there & here I was, seated next to her, a young man who had never assisted any choreographer in his life, was from 'outside' the industry with just few films to his credit, a kid who had navigated nepotism with opportunism, lucked out with a popular show Dance India Dance and now was given the privilege of being on a panel with her! It didn't sit right!," he wrote.Our interactions had a clear line of control! She was the Boss lady and I had only a certain degree of accessibility to her. She was intrigued by my lack of self respect when it came to her rancour and she couldn't fathom my affection for her old-school ways of yielding power, given that I had established myself sufficiently from the last time I met her. I loved her eccentricities & would amuse her with my ability to laugh at myself.

She told me once "I'm glad you stuck to judging shows on TV & teaching dance... your comments are on point...TV suits you... Films is not for you! " And that was typically Sarojji giving you a back handed compliment with thoda 'namak maarke ' : a phrase she loved to use to describe actresses who lacked sodium in their dancing diet !