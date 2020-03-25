Telugu Star Chiranjeevi Makes Debut on Instagram, Twitter
Telugu actor Chiranjeevi Konidela has garnered more than 70,000 followers within hours of making his debut on Twitter. The Hyderabad-based superstar also marked his debut on Instagram and more than three lakh people are following him on the social media site.
Chiranjeevi tweeted about the 21 days long nation-wide lockdown, which has been placed by the central government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. His tweet reads, “#21DaysHomeStayForAll is an INEVITABLE measure taken by #GOI for the well being of Each one of us Indians. It is the need of the hour. Let us stand with our beloved PM Shri @narendramodi Shri. #CMKCR & @YSJagan to secure ourselves, our families & our country. #StayHomeStaySafe”
He marked his debut on Instagram with a singular photograph of himself.
