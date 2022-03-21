ADVERTISEMENT

Telugu Actor & YouTuber Gayathri Dies in a Road Accident

Gayathri was a YouTuber with a channel called Jalsa Rayudu.

Popular YouTuber and Telugu actor Dolly D' Cruze, better known as Gayathri, passed away in a car accident on Sunday. As per reports, she died on the spot in the accident while returning from a Holi party. She was travelling with a friend, who reportedly lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a divider in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. Her friend survived after being rushed to a hospital.

Gayathri was a YouTuber with a channel called Jalsa Rayudu. She had recently worked in the Telugu web series Madam Sir Madam Anthe.

The news of Gayathri's death was shared by her co-actor Surekha Vani, who played her mother on the show.

Many of Gayathri's fans offered their condolences on social media.

