Telugu Actor & Filmmaker Kathi Mahesh Passes Away

Sudheer Babu, another young and upcoming hero in the Telugu movie industry said Mahesh’s demise came as a shock.

On 26 June, Mahesh, a native of Chittoor district, met with an accident when his car hit a container truck at the rear. Many believed the film critic would survive but he succumbed to his injuries.

Mahesh was a vociferous critic of actor-politician and Janasena party founder Pawan Kalyan and was known for his comments and observations on various subjects.

The University of Hyderabad graduate had acted in several movies and most recently campaigned for the ruling YSRCP in the Tirupati Parliamentary bypoll.

As an intellectual from the Dalit community, Mahesh would campaign and deliberate for their rights and protection regularly.

Mahesh became a household name after participating in Bigg Boss Telugu season 1, hosted by JR NTR. He was known for films like Edari Varsham, Minugurulu, Pesarattu among others.