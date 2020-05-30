“We will vote you out in November,” was singer Taylor Swift’s clear message to the US President Donald Trump on Friday, 29 May via a tweet that also called out Trump for stoking fires of white supremacy and racism during his entire presidency. The multiple Grammy award winning singer and songwriter had tweeted in response to Trump’s tweet that came after violent protests erupted in Minneapolis. The protests were in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, a black man at the hands of a white policeman who assaulted him.Swift’s tweet which tagged the US President read: “After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump”On the morning of 29 May, Trump had posted the following tweet while reacting to the protests in Minneapolis: “....These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”Twitter had termed that Trump’s tweet was in violation of its rules about glorifying violence but determined that it may be in the “public’s interest” for the Tweet to remain accessible.Taylor Swift’s tweet against Trump has so far got over 1.7 million likes and it has become one of her most popular tweets till date. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.