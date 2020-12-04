'Tarak Mehta' Writer Dies by Suicide; Family Alleges Cyber Fraud

Jenis said, "After I began receiving phone calls demanding loans to be paid back I checked my brother's mails. One call was from a registered number in Bangladesh, one in Myanmar and the others from various states of India".

Jenis added that the emails revealed that Abhishek took a loan from an app. "From the mails I found out that Abhishek took a small loan from an 'easy loan' app that charge very high rates of interest. On a close inspection of the transactions I noticed that they kept sending small amounts despite my brother not applying for the loans. Their interest rates are as high as 30%.”

A case has been registered in Charkop police station. An official told Mirror that the family has provided all necessary details and that an investigation is underway.

(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs)