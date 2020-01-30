Tanushree Wants B’wood to Boycott Ganesh Acharya Over Allegations

Tanushree Dutta wants Bollywood to boycott choreographer Ganesh Acharya. Her assertion came a day after assistant choreographer Divya Kotian filed an FIR against Acharya alleging that he had forced her to watch pornography. Tanushree has in the past accused Acharya of being 'complacent' in her #metoo allegations against her Nana Patekar.

“It's time Bollywood and the other Indian film industries boycott choreographer Ganesh Acharya completely. Hiding behind the male superstars who work with this despicable man, he has been abusing his power and position to harass, bully and take advantage of vulnerable newcomers in the industry," Tanushree said.