At 76, Tanuja Is Giving Us Some Major Swimwear Goals

Flashback to when Tanuja had just joined the film industry. Did you know that she was the one who started the swimsuit trend in Hindi cinema? Yes, that’s a fact. She became the first Bollywood actor to wear a swimsuit on screen in Chand and Suraj back in 1965 at the age of 22. Actors like Sharmila Tagore, Nutan followed her footsteps. And now at 76, Tanuja is setting new goals and still donning swimwear with elegance.