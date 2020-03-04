At 76, Tanuja Is Giving Us Some Major Swimwear Goals
Veteran actor Tanuja continues to prove that age is just a number as is evident from a recent photo of her posing happily in a swimsuit with her daughter Tanisha Mukherji. Tanisha, who turned a year older on 3 March, celebrated her birthday with her friends and her mother at a resort in Alibag, and posted pictures of them spending time by the pool.
Flashback to when Tanuja had just joined the film industry. Did you know that she was the one who started the swimsuit trend in Hindi cinema? Yes, that’s a fact. She became the first Bollywood actor to wear a swimsuit on screen in Chand and Suraj back in 1965 at the age of 22. Actors like Sharmila Tagore, Nutan followed her footsteps. And now at 76, Tanuja is setting new goals and still donning swimwear with elegance.
We have also seen Kajol wearing a swimsuit in her debut film Baazigar.
Kajol took to Instagram to wish Tanisha for her birthday with a throwback picture of her sister and her.
