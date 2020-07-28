Tamil Actor Shaam Arrested For Gambling Along With 11 Others

Tamil actor Shaam was arrested for gambling with 11 others from his apartment in Chennai, on Monday, 27 July.

The police, on a tip-off, raided the apartment and found game boards, tokens and lakhs of money which the police seized.They were arrested by the police and were taken to the station.

"Actor Shaam has been arrested along with 11 others. We are investigating the modus operandi over the use of tokens," NDTV quoted a senior police officer.

According to reports, they had been doing it since the time of lockdown, and have been granted station bail now.