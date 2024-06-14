Tamil Actor Pradeep Vijayan Found Dead; Cops Suspect Unnatural Death

Tamil actor Pradeep Vijayan was found deceased at his residence in Chennai on Wednesday evening. Authorities suspect that his death may have resulted from an accidental fall.
Vijayan, aged 39, resided alone in Palavakkam, Chennai. According to a report by The Hindu, he had previously experienced dizziness and breathlessness, for which he sought medical attention. Concerned friends attempted to reach out to him on Wednesday morning but received no response to their calls.
Subsequently, upon his failure to answer the door despite their knocking, they alerted the authorities. After breaking open the door, the police discovered Vijayan deceased in his bathroom, with injuries noted on his head and face, as per the report.
Subsequently, a case of unnatural death has been registered in connection with the incident. A police officer in Neelangarai told a source from NDTV, "Initial probe suggests he died because of a fall."
Vijayan was best known for his roles in films like Thegidi (2014), Meyaadha Maan (2017), Teddy (2021), Irumbu Thirai (2018) and Rudhran (2023).
