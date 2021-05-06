Tamil Actor Pandu Dies of COVID Aged 74
His wife, also COVID positive, is still undergoing treatment
Popular Tamil comic and actor Pandu died of COVID in a Chennai hospital on 6 May. He was 74. Pandu and his wife Kumudha tested positive for the virus recently and Kumudha is still undergoing treatment.
Pandu marked his acting debut with Karaiyellam Shenbagapoo. He also appeared in Agathiyan's Kadhal Kottai along side Ajith Kumar. Pandu was handpicked by former chief minister MG Ramachandran (MGR) to design the AIADMK party symbol (Two Leaves Party symbol) and flag.
Many posted tributes to the late actor on social media. Producer Dhananjay expressed his shock in a tweet that read, "Better to switch off from all social media for sometime. Very shocking to read this morning news. #RIPPandu sir, one of the finest human beings & actors." He also added that he'll be under home quarantine for a few days and urged everyone to stay safe. "Very challenging days ahead," he added.
Tamil actor Harathi tweeted, "#Pandu uncle miss u soo much. King of funny expressions. U made us laugh soo much. Thankyou. Aathma namasthey om shanth."
Sibi Sathyaraj wrote, "When actors like Goundamani Uncle and Senthil sir were ruling the 90s, he held his own with his unique style, expressions and dialogue delivery. Rest in peace, Pandu sir, you will be missed." Former deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam shared a picture of Pandu with the two leaves party symbol and expressed his shock and condolences at the actor's passing.
Pandu is survived by his wife and three sons.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.