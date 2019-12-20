Here’s What Makes Taimur Ali Khan a Social Media Royalty

When Saif Ali Khan, who is actual *royalty*, calls his own son Taimur “the biggest internet star”, you know it’s true. Here are his exact words, “I live with the biggest internet star, Taimur Ali Khan, so the paparazzi is always parked outside and I get clicked often. If you ask my two-year-old son where the media is, he will point out of the window.”

Well, Saif knows what’s up.