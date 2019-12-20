Here’s What Makes Taimur Ali Khan a Social Media Royalty
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur is more popular than most celebrities. From his fan pages having thousands of followers to people coming up with customised Taimur merchandise, this kid is living a royal life. On Taimur’s birthday, let’s take a look at all the times he has created a ripple on social media:
Taimur Is Bigger Than Many Social Media Influencers
In the social media economy of today, followers and likes play a big role and Taimur has already left behind many seasoned social media influencers. One of his biggest fan pages has 1,45,000 followers. And the likes on his photos range anywhere from 10,000 to over 60,000.
Taimur’s Fame Knows No Boundaries
Remember that time Taimur had to physically scream “No!” at paparazzi because that’s how much it bothered him? Phew, can’t imagine how deals with all that fame.
Taimur Merch for Everyone!
In case Taimur doesn’t know this, someone should tell him ASAP that personalized Taimur merch has already taken over the market. Taimur dolls and cookies have both made it to Indian households and blogger events. I guess, everyone wants to have a piece of Taimur and eat it too.
Taimur Has Already Been Crowned ‘The Biggest Internet Star’
When Saif Ali Khan, who is actual *royalty*, calls his own son Taimur “the biggest internet star”, you know it’s true. Here are his exact words, “I live with the biggest internet star, Taimur Ali Khan, so the paparazzi is always parked outside and I get clicked often. If you ask my two-year-old son where the media is, he will point out of the window.”
Well, Saif knows what’s up.
Taimur’s First Public Appearance Was a Day to Remember
In 2016, Taimur made his first public appearance in the arms of his parents Saif and Kareena and it was quite an iconic day as crowds gathered outside the family’s house in Mumbai in large numbers. TBH, baby Taimur probably got the same (if not more) amount of attention as the Bollywood Khans do on Eid.
Taimur’s Pose- How He’s Always on His Dads Shoulder
The three-year-old definitely knows how to pose! And his favourite one is on the shoulders of daddy Saif Ali Khan.
