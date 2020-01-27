Tahira Spoke to Her Son About Homosexuality & Here’s What He Said
Ahead of the release of Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Tahira Kashyap took to Twitter to share an anecdote from her personal life. Tahira tweeted about how she spoke to her 8-year-old son about homosexuality and his response made her “teary eyes and proud”.
She wrote, “With the upcoming film the dad is doing, I wanted to be forthcoming with my 8 year old son. I asked him if he knows what homosexuality means or being gay means. He knew it. I asked him if he was ok with it. He replied...what’s there not be ok about. (Teary eyed and proud)“
hubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will tackle the story of a conservative family struggling to accept the fact that their son is gay. Ayushmann is set to return as the lead. Jitendra Kumar will be playing the other homosexual character. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is directed by Hitesh Kewalya. It will release on 21 February.
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan stars Ayushmann Khurrana as Kartik Singh, Gajraj Rao as Shankar Tripathi, Neena Gupta as Sunaina Tripathi, Pankhuri Awasthy as Kusum, Jitendra Kumar as Aman Tripathi, Manurishi Chadha as Chaman Tripathi, Sunita Rajwar as Champa Tripathi, Maanvi Gagroo as Goggle Tripathi, and Neeraj Singh as Keshav.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )