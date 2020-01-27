Tahira Spoke to Her Son About Homosexuality & Here’s What He Said

hubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will tackle the story of a conservative family struggling to accept the fact that their son is gay. Ayushmann is set to return as the lead. Jitendra Kumar will be playing the other homosexual character. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is directed by Hitesh Kewalya. It will release on 21 February.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan stars Ayushmann Khurrana as Kartik Singh, Gajraj Rao as Shankar Tripathi, Neena Gupta as Sunaina Tripathi, Pankhuri Awasthy as Kusum, Jitendra Kumar as Aman Tripathi, Manurishi Chadha as Chaman Tripathi, Sunita Rajwar as Champa Tripathi, Maanvi Gagroo as Goggle Tripathi, and Neeraj Singh as Keshav.