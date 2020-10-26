Book Excerpt: Tahira Kashyap's '12 Commandments of Being a Woman'

He asked if something was wrong with me. But I didn’t want to hear another word and insisted that he pick me up and take me to the bed. The mood had changed between us from playfulness to disbelief to irritation. Eventually, with much reluctance, he did fulfil my request.

I would be lying if I say his arms didn’t shake, but somehow I reached the bed. I tried to stay as still as possible and to make it as easy for him as I could, but the whole exercise was pointless and uncomfortable. By the time we got to the bed, both of us were sweating and the mood was tense. Needless to say, this grand gesture did not result in any consequential act. But at least we got a good workout.