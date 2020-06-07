Writer and director Tahira Kashyap took to Instagram to share her poem on National Cancer Survivor’s Day.Tahira was diagnosed with Stage 0 breast cancer and she chose to document her journey on social media. Even though her story has been all about the roller-coaster of emotions and the challenges she went through the entire process. She has often stated how there has been a shift in perspective and the way conventional beauty standards in her family have changed post her battle with cancer.Tahira Kashyap Khurrana expressed her thoughts about the same through a beautiful poem which she shared on social media.She wrote, "Scars, Some scars are deep, some within, Some are seen while some are hidden. The thing about scars is, it reminds you of the past, The moments of suffering that you thought would forever last. But hear me, there’s more to this scar, It talks also about the fight, the resilience and your invincible power. My love and respect for those who fought. But the thing with this health karma is that everyone is a winner, For it’s the fight that counts whether you an expert or a beginner. The fight with cancer is not just physical but also mental, Some battles are tougher to conquer especially if they are internal. But hear me again, we all have that fighter which has the universe’s might. Hide not your scars, my love, Show them, flaunt them, just like your bright smile, soothing to others eyes, And when you do that time and again giving people nowhere to run and hide, they will have to fall in love with your badge of honour, your prize. So hear me one last time, Fall in love with yourself, All with dust, scar and grime. For that’s what makes you, YOU. Faulty, imperfect, blemished but all true! Beautiful!” We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.