Tahira Pens Note on Self-Love As Kendall Jenner’s Pic Goes Viral

"Kendall and her tiny thong pictures are all over the internet and like many women I, too, wondered how is it freakin possible to look like that! The belly button is just a seductive slit or more like a 'kala tika' we put on kids and I don't know how that tiny portion of cloth could hide her essentials especially down below", Tahira wrote.



"And so it was time to reflect (quite literally) and assess, more so judge, my reality. Hmmm... what do I think about what I saw? Well I saw this 69 kg (every kilogram matters) woman (out of which four Kendall's can be taken out) with strong limbs and bruises that she got yesterday by actually saving her puppy, her daughter and 'didi' by jumping in the lift as the sensors weren't working and it was closing its doors on the three of them who were waiting for my son to join," she added.



Tahira said, "She stood there like (the) Rock of Gibraltar (or at least in my head) squeezing the door with all the strength I had and had the three of them get out of the sense less and sensor less elevator's way while quickly pulling myself in the lift with them".

