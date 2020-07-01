Never Keeping Doctors Away: Tahira Pens Note on Doctors’ Day
She also posted a photo with doctors and nurses who had treated her after she was diagnosed with cancer.
On National Doctors’ Day 2020, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana took to Instagram to thank all healthcare workers for their selfless service. She began by saying that her recent ‘health ordeal’ has made her appreciate the value of doctors even more. “ never knew #doctorsday even existed earlier, but my recent health ordeal has made me value all of them so much!” Tahira also uploaded a photo with a group of medics that she took after her last chemotherapy session.
After thanking all the doctors who have treated her and the nurses who have attended to her needs, Tahira wrote, “Had this covid situation not been there I would have paid a visit to the doctors and nurses with another box of chocolates who really take care of all of us! No matter how many apples I have, I am never keeping the doctors away!”
Sonali Bendre, who has also battled cancer, wrote a post of gratitude for doctors.
Disha Patani wrote, “Heartfelt gratitude to all doctors, medical professionals and frontline workers for their dedicated and selfless service during these challenging times. During this pandemic, they have been risking their lives to help others. Thank you for keeping us safe”.
Salman Khan referred to doctors as the “strongest pillars of our country”.
