Tabu & My Relationship in A Suitable Boy Is Deep & Layered: Ishaan
The actors share screen space for the first time in MIra Nair's A Suitable Boy.
Ishaan Khatter will soon be seen in Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy, a BBC series already streaming in the UK and which will release on Netflix in September. Speaking about his character's relationship with Tabu's Saeeda Bai Firozabadi, Ishaan tells PTI in an interview that it has many layers. "
Ishaan essays the role of a politician's son in the series.
"It is an uncommon relationship even in today's time. Within the narrative, it is almost like a forbidden romance. She (Saeeda Bai) is a Muslim courtesan, he (Maan Kapoor) is the son of a minister from a Hindu family and almost half her age. Despite being looked down upon by the society, theirs is a beautiful relationship".Ishaan Khatter to PTI
The Dhadak actor also said that prepping for the role of Maan has been the highlight of his career so far. "Mira Nair's take on the character is so rich. Maan's relationship with Saeeda Bai is not frivolous, in fact it's very deep and layered. We were both acutely aware that the characters shouldn't look awkward because that's not the way they have been sketched in the novel by Vikram Seth. I wish roles like these are written more often", he added.
Speaking about Tabu, Ishaan said only she could have done justice to Saeeda Bai.
"Tabu seamlessly adapts into whatever world she inhabits. An artiste of her calibre, with an acute depth and understanding, can do justice to such a complex character. She is also very easy and comfortable to work with".Ishaan Khatter
A Suitable Boy is an adaptation of Vikram Seth's novel by the same name. Set in 1951, it charts the fortunes of four families from North India as the country carves its identity as an independent nation and is planning the first democratic general election.
