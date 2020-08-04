Tabu & My Relationship in A Suitable Boy Is Deep & Layered: Ishaan

The Dhadak actor also said that prepping for the role of Maan has been the highlight of his career so far. "Mira Nair's take on the character is so rich. Maan's relationship with Saeeda Bai is not frivolous, in fact it's very deep and layered. We were both acutely aware that the characters shouldn't look awkward because that's not the way they have been sketched in the novel by Vikram Seth. I wish roles like these are written more often", he added.

Speaking about Tabu, Ishaan said only she could have done justice to Saeeda Bai.