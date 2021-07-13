Tabu's Debut Film Coolie No. 1 Turns 30: 'Thoroughly Overwhelming'

Coolie No. 1 is a Telugu romantic action movie which released in 1991. Directed by K. Raghavendra Rao, the film is produced by D. Suresh Babu under his banner of Suresh Productions. Coolie No. 1 stars Tabu and Venkatesh in the lead.

Suresh Naidu and his brother Venkatesh Naidu are the sons of Daggubati Ramnaidu, who is one of the most successful producers in the South industry. In her note, Tabu thanked all of them, and the director for the opportunity.

She added. "To thank Rama Naidu sir, Suresh Naidu, Venkatesh Naidu for giving me my first release ,for laying a solid foundation for the years to come..and for whom, I will always be Paapa (baby in Telugu :))"