Case Registered Against TMKOC Actor Munmun Dutta Under SC/ST Act

"It was never said with the intent of insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone's feelings. Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning, I immediately took the part down," her statement read.

In the video, Munmun used the casteist slur to comment that she wouldn't want to look that way. According to a report in ETimes, DSP Bhanwar Singh Sisodia confirmed that a case was registered against the actor after a complaint by a Manoj Parmar, and investigation is underway.

Earlier Munmun was booked under the same act in Haryana after Dalit rights activist and convenor of the National Alliance for Dalit Human Rights, Rajat Kalsan, registered a case against her on 13 May.