Taarak Mehta Producer Asit Modi Addresses Daya's Return to Show
Disha Vakani, who played Daya, took a maternity break from the show in 2017
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumar Modi has often had to deal with questions about the return of the iconic character of Daya. Disha Vakani, who essayed the role, took a maternity break from the show in 2017. Ever since her exit, fans have criticized the show for becoming 'boring'. Recently, a fan commented the same under Malav Rajda's post while another asked him about Daya's return.
In an interview with Times of India, Asit said that he also misses Dayaben but he wants the audience to understand the situation. "I understand that the audience has got tired of waiting for Daya bhabhi and they want to see her back and I can understand their sentiments. I can understand that the viewers want to see Daya Ben and even I want to see her again on the show," he said.
Addressing fans' comments about the show becoming repetitive, he said that they wouldn't be able to do that because the fans would catch that easily, and added, "We can't afford to do that. We work day and night, the writers so that we bring good stories. We are not repetitive and that's the only reason the show has sustained in the industry for the last 13 years."
Replying to a fan's comment suggesting the show bring in a new Daya Ben, director Rajda had said that it's not his hands. "..it's not in my hands at all...i just direct the show... dont n cant take decisions regarding actors n lot of others things but jo hota hai ache ke liye hota hai," he had said.
However, Asit requested the audience to support them for the next 2-3 months, "From an audience perspective if I see I also want Daya Bhabhi on the show, but during this pandemic few things are not possible and the audience will have to support me for the next 2-3 months. I request them to understand our situation."
The sitcom based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma by humourist Taarak Mehta in Chitralekha magazine, airs on Sony SAB since 2008.
