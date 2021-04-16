Taarak Mehta's 'Goli', and Three Others Test COVID Positive

Actor Kush Shah, who plays Goli on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is one of the four people from the team who've tested positive for the coronavirus. Producer Asit Kumar Modi confirmed the news talking to AajTak and revealed that the team was routinely getting tested. All the team members are under quarantine.

"We had not thought of any possibility of going out for the shoot because the guidelines that came out 3-4 days ago didn't mention a ban on shooting. According to those guidelines we had to take everyone's RT-PCR tests on the set. So, we got everyone tested and four people tested Covid-positive. But we had already home-quarantined them because while taking the test they were showing some symptoms," he said.