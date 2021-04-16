Taarak Mehta's 'Goli', and Three Others Test COVID Positive
Producer Asit Modi said they've all been safely quarantined
Actor Kush Shah, who plays Goli on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is one of the four people from the team who've tested positive for the coronavirus. Producer Asit Kumar Modi confirmed the news talking to AajTak and revealed that the team was routinely getting tested. All the team members are under quarantine.
"We had not thought of any possibility of going out for the shoot because the guidelines that came out 3-4 days ago didn't mention a ban on shooting. According to those guidelines we had to take everyone's RT-PCR tests on the set. So, we got everyone tested and four people tested Covid-positive. But we had already home-quarantined them because while taking the test they were showing some symptoms," he said.
He assured that nobody else from the main cast had tested positive. He confirmed that everyone got tested on Friday, 9 April and they've been taking precautions. Asit said that he believed they would be able to create a bio bubble if shooting was to continue but agreed with the government's decision to ensure everyone's safety. "Earlier the guidelines said that everyone would have permission to shoot if the RT-PCR test comes out negative but now the shoot has stopped for 15 days," he said.
Asit remarked that the decision to shoot outside also has to be thoughtfully decided because the daily wage workers will be adversely affected, and added, "We currently have banked episodes for a week and then let’s see what we’ll decide."
After the latest restrictions put a 15-day halt on TV and film shooting, many creators reportedly decided to shift the shoot to other cities. Talking about the restrictions, Indian Film and TV Producers Council (IFTPC) Chairman J D Majethia said, "It is a time when we all should come together, and support our CM in what he has decided for our state and join him to reduce the impact of this pandemic. According to the instructions that we have received at present, we will stop shooting. However, through our shoots, we entertain the people who are currently locked in their houses and provide them with much-needed respite."
