ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Taarak Mehta...' Actor Gurucharan Singh Returns Home After Missing For Weeks

Gurucharan Singh had been missing since 22 April.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh, who was missing since 22 April, returned home on Friday (17 May), police told India Today. The Delhi police had filed a kidnapping case and an investigation was underway.

The police told the publication that during interrogating Singh told the officials he had left his worldly life and was on a religious journey.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Cops further said that Singh visited Gurdwaras in many cities like Amritsar and Ludhiana, but later realised he should return home.

On 22 April, Singh was supposed to catch a flight from Mumbai to Delhi. However, he didn't board the flight and went missing. Police investigation showed that Singh's phone number was active till 24 April and multiple transactions were made.

The actor's father Hargit Singh had filed a missing complaint on 26 April, and an FIR was lodged. During the probe, a police officer had also said that Singh had many loans and dues.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×