'Taarak Mehta' Actor Bhavya Gandhi Loses His Father to COVID

Vinod Gandhi was a builder by profession.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Actor Bhavya Gandhi with his father.&nbsp;</p></div>
Actor Bhavya Gandhi, who played Tipendra Jethalal Gada aka Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has lost his father Vinod Gandhi to COVID-19, as per a report by The Indian Express.

Bhavya's father had tested positive for coronavirus a couple of weeks back and was reportedly admitted in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. Vinod Gandhi was a builder by profession.

Bhavya left Taarak Mehta in 2017 after working for eight years as a child artist. He has done a few Gujarati films such as Papa Tamne Nahi Samjhay, Striker, Baap Kamaal Dikro Dhamaal. He also runs a podcast.

(With inputs from The Indian Express)

