‘We Don’t Celebrate Each Other Enough, Let’s Start’: Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu is known for being vocal about social issues, something that isn’t commonplace for Bollywood celebrities. She regularly talks about women’s issues. In a tweet, Taapsee talked about how ‘we (women) don’t celebrate each other enough’ after someone brought up her statement about Rashmi Rocket DoP Neha Parti Matiyani, being pregnant during the film’s shoot, “I said that in an interview as well. But well the point being we don’t celebrate each other enough. Let’s start with that so none of such notions exist in the future.”