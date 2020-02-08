Taapsee, Zeeshan Ayyub, Bhuvan Bam Urge Delhi to Vote
As Delhi went to polls on Saturday, 8 February, celebrities such as Zeeshan Ayyub, Taapsee Pannu, Vishal Dadlani and Saqib Saleem appealed to citizens to go out and vote.
Taapsee, whose hometown is Delhi, shared a photo of herself and her family posing with inked fingers after casting their vote. “Pannu Parivaar has voted. Have you?” she tweeted.
Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, , who has been an active participant in anti-CAA protests, tweeted asking Delhites to exercise their right to vote and do their duty to the country. “Your right to vote is your greatest strength, use it to fulfil your duty to your land. Come out in droves and vote. This is the real way to do something for your country,” he tweeted.
Vishal Dadlani and Saqib Saleem both showed support for the Aam Aadmi Party, which is one of the three main parties contesting the elections.
YouTuber Bhuvan Bam and rapper Raftaar also appealed to citizens to vote. “Delhi waalo, aaj vote zaroor karna. Agar aaj vote nahi diya, toh kisi ko bhi criticise karne ka haq kho dogey. Jaagruk nagrik banao, vote karo! (People of Delhi must go out and vote today. If you don’t cast your vote, you lose all right to complain. Be an informed citizen and vote.) he tweeted.”
Voting for the Delhi Assembly election began at 8 am on 8 February. Delhi can exercise its right to vote till 6 pm; the results for the elections will be declared on 11 February.
