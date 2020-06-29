Taapsee Pannu, Renuka Shahane, Dino Morea, Vir Das and many other celebrities were in for a shock recently when they received their electricity bills, showing a steep rise in the bill amounts.Taking to Twitter, Taapsee complained to her electricity provider, Adani Electricity and asked the reason for a bill of Rs 36,000 when she usually receives a bill for Rs 4000-5000. “3 months of lockdown and I wonder what appliance(s) I have newly used or bought in the apartment only last month to have such an insane rise in my electricity bill. @Adani_Elec_Mum what kind of POWER r u charging us for?” she wrote.Taapsee also attached the bills for another apartment of hers which is vacant and for which too, she had been billed.Comedian Vir Das and actor Dino Morea also complained of the same. “Anyone else in Mumbai get an electricity bill that is triple what they usually pay?,” wrote Vir in a tweet. Dino, Kaneez Surkha, Shruti Seth and Amyra Dastur said that they had. “I was just going to tweet about it. Literally got a shock, pun intended. There was no surge in electricity, just the bill,” wrote Dino.Actor Renuka Shahane too received an enormously high amount for the month of June. “Dear @Adani_Elec_Mum I got a bill of Rs5510/= on the 9th of May while in June I got a bill of Rs 29,700 combining May & June where you've charged me Rs 18080 for the month of May. How did Rs.5510/= become Rs.18080?”Huma Qureshi, too experienced the same problem and tweeted about the same. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.