Taapsee Speaks Out Against UP's 'Love Jihad' Law

The term ‘love jihad’ has been coined and frequently used by Hindu fringe extremist groups and stems from an unproven allegation of deceitful attempts by Muslim men to convert Hindu women through marriage.

The Hindu bride and Muslim groom in question were set to be wed after being granted permission by their families. Officials from the Para police station stopped the couple from proceeding with the ceremony and asked them to seek clearance from Lucknow District Magistrate under the recently promulgated Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020.

The additional deputy commissioner claimed that the wedding was stopped on the basis of Section 3 and Section 8 (Clause 2 ) of the ordinance which stated that no person shall convert or attempt to convert directly or otherwise any person from one religion to another by use or any practice of misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by marriage, nor should any person abet, convince or conspire such conversion, The New Indian Express reported. The families of both bride and groom have agreed to seek permission from the Lucknow DM.