Taapsee Pannu Shares a Glimpse of Her New House, ‘Pannu Pind’

She shared a picture on Instagram of a 'sound check' for her guests.

Taapsee Pannu in her new house
Taapsee Pannu’s new house, lovingly called ‘Pannu Pind’, is ready to move into. In an Instagram post, she posted a picture in a white saree while holding a remote. “It’s been an ordeal to get this apartment ready through the challenging 2020. Finally #PannuPind is ready for house warming. It is going to begin with the mandatory sound check with my favourite playlist. Coz we like to shake up our guests a little bit”, the actor wrote alongside the photo.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Taapsee has been regularly sharing glimpses of the house’s interior, which has an antique feel that contributes to the overall Indian aesthetic.

Taapsee is currently shooting for Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa. The duo was also recently in the news for the IT raids on their properties.

